A Refined, Nature-inspired Palette

Restraint is the whole idea. Black and white do most of the work; each hue is drawn from nature, so Scale reads as real and reliable everywhere it appears. Color works hardest as a backdrop — a single brand color can carry a layout or a deck, with everything on it kept black and white. Multiple colors can share a layout, but only in the smallest doses: an icon background, a shape in a diagram. Pair every color with black or white, and never stack two brand colors.