Our symbol and wordmark combine into a cohesive logo lockup. Use them together, in the horizontal lockup by default, or the vertical lockup where the application is square or otherwise constrained. Toggle to compare the two.

Horizontal: the primary lockup. Use it for most applications, including site headers, decks, and documents.

Symbol The triangular mark. It stands alone only at small sizes, like favicons and avatars. (See below)

Wordmark The Scale logotype, drawn as custom lettering as a single continuous stroke with rounded terminals.