Typography
Editorial weight, system rhythm.See assets
One typeface, set with intent
Aeonik is the single brand typeface. A geometric grotesque that reads as technical and composed, it covers display and body alike. Aeonik Mono handles values and labels.
Aeonik Regular
Display, headings, and body
One geometric grotesque carries the whole system. Hierarchy comes from size and tight tracking, not weight: nearly everything is Regular (400). Set with the ss02 stylistic set for the straight-tailed a.
Aeonik Mono
Detail and values
Reserved for literal, machine-readable text: hex values, indices, captions, and small labels. Not decoration.
Typographic system
- DisplayReliable AI.120 / 400 / -3%
- Heading 1Scale for the enterprise.88 / 400 / -3%
- Heading 2Clear claims. Real proof.64 / 400 / -2.5%
- Heading 3Make every layout feel operational.40 / 400 / -2%
- BodyReliable AI for critical decisions, traced and human-accountable.20 / 400 / -0.5%
- Detail monoAI FOR THE ENTERPRISE15 / 400 / mono
The right “a”
Aeonik can render three lowercase “a” shapes. Only the straight-tailed “a” — the ss02 stylistic set — is on-brand. Never use the default curly tail or the single-storey alternate.
Straight-tailed “a”
Aeonik set with the ss02 stylistic set. This is the brand default — use it everywhere.
Curly-tailed “a”
Aeonik’s out-of-the-box “a” with ss02 off. Right typeface, wrong setting.
Single-storey “a”
Aeonik’s ss01 alternate. A different letterform that breaks the brand voice.
Spacing & leading
Vertical spacing follows proportion, not arbitrary values: leading is set as a percentage of the type size, so hierarchy holds at any scale. Headlines run tight for a cohesive silhouette; body copy needs more air to stay readable on screen.
Bring expert judgment
to high-stakes AI.
Tight, with ascenders and descenders still clear.
Bring expert judgment
to high-stakes AI.
Ascenders and descenders collide.
Outlier is the bridge between Scale and the global workforce — a vast network of specialized contributors that refines high-quality data.
Cramped — the lines fight for air.
Outlier is the bridge between Scale and the global workforce — a vast network of specialized contributors that refines high-quality data.
Our standard for digital body copy.
Outlier is the bridge between Scale and the global workforce — a vast network of specialized contributors that refines high-quality data.
Disconnects the narrative flow.
Secondary typefaces
Aeonik desktop licenses are limited. When you don’t have one — or you’re working inside Google products — use these approved fallbacks. Most are free on Google Fonts.
Host Grotesk
The standard typeface for all Google presentations.
Geist Mono
Monospace for technical, data-driven detail and machine-readable values.
Noto Kufi Arabic
Reserved for Arabic localization, to keep the brand consistent across the Middle East region.
نص حكيم له سر قاطع وذو شأن عظيم مكتوب على ثوب أخضر ومغلف بجلد أزرق
Noto Sans Arabic
Sounds similar but has a completely different look and feel. Do not use it for Scale.
Do not use
نص حكيم له سر قاطع وذو شأن عظيم مكتوب على ثوب أخضر ومغلف بجلد أزرق
Download the assets
Production-ready marks, tokens, and templates referenced in this chapter.