Overview

Typography

Editorial weight, system rhythm.

See assets

One typeface, set with intent

Aeonik is the single brand typeface. A geometric grotesque that reads as technical and composed, it covers display and body alike. Aeonik Mono handles values and labels.

Aa

Aeonik Regular

Display, headings, and body

One geometric grotesque carries the whole system. Hierarchy comes from size and tight tracking, not weight: nearly everything is Regular (400). Set with the ss02 stylistic set for the straight-tailed a.

012

Aeonik Mono

Detail and values

Reserved for literal, machine-readable text: hex values, indices, captions, and small labels. Not decoration.

Typographic system

  • Display
    Reliable AI.120 / 400 / -3%
  • Heading 1
    Scale for the enterprise.88 / 400 / -3%
  • Heading 2
    Clear claims. Real proof.64 / 400 / -2.5%
  • Heading 3
    Make every layout feel operational.40 / 400 / -2%
  • Body
    Reliable AI for critical decisions, traced and human-accountable.20 / 400 / -0.5%
  • Detail mono
    AI FOR THE ENTERPRISE15 / 400 / mono

The right “a”

Aeonik can render three lowercase “a” shapes. Only the straight-tailed “a” — the ss02 stylistic set — is on-brand. Never use the default curly tail or the single-storey alternate.

a

Straight-tailed “a”

Aeonik set with the ss02 stylistic set. This is the brand default — use it everywhere.

a

Curly-tailed “a”

Aeonik’s out-of-the-box “a” with ss02 off. Right typeface, wrong setting.

a

Single-storey “a”

Aeonik’s ss01 alternate. A different letterform that breaks the brand voice.

Spacing & leading

Vertical spacing follows proportion, not arbitrary values: leading is set as a percentage of the type size, so hierarchy holds at any scale. Headlines run tight for a cohesive silhouette; body copy needs more air to stay readable on screen.

Headline · 100%

Bring expert judgment
to high-stakes AI.

Tight, with ascenders and descenders still clear.

Too tight

Bring expert judgment
to high-stakes AI.

Ascenders and descenders collide.

100% · Too tight

Outlier is the bridge between Scale and the global workforce — a vast network of specialized contributors that refines high-quality data.

Cramped — the lines fight for air.

150% · Just right

Outlier is the bridge between Scale and the global workforce — a vast network of specialized contributors that refines high-quality data.

Our standard for digital body copy.

200% · Too loose

Outlier is the bridge between Scale and the global workforce — a vast network of specialized contributors that refines high-quality data.

Disconnects the narrative flow.

Secondary typefaces

Aeonik desktop licenses are limited. When you don’t have one — or you’re working inside Google products — use these approved fallbacks. Most are free on Google Fonts.

Host Grotesk

The standard typeface for all Google presentations.

Download on Google Fonts
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
0123456789 !@#$%^&*()?+

Geist Mono

Monospace for technical, data-driven detail and machine-readable values.

Download on Google Fonts
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
0123456789 !@#$%^&*()?+

Noto Kufi Arabic

Reserved for Arabic localization, to keep the brand consistent across the Middle East region.

Download on Google Fonts

نص حكيم له سر قاطع وذو شأن عظيم مكتوب على ثوب أخضر ومغلف بجلد أزرق

Noto Sans Arabic

Sounds similar but has a completely different look and feel. Do not use it for Scale.

Do not use

نص حكيم له سر قاطع وذو شأن عظيم مكتوب على ثوب أخضر ومغلف بجلد أزرق

Download the assets

Production-ready marks, tokens, and templates referenced in this chapter.