Overview

Imagery

Real systems in motion.

See assets

Depictions that are grounded in reality

In an industry dominated by vaporware and meaningless abstract visuals, Scale leads with imagery that is tangible and relatable. Our technology isn't theoretical: it is deployed, operational, and mission-critical. We use cinematic photography and video to ground Scale in reality.

Because our AI operates in high-stakes environments, from the cockpit of a fighter jet to the frontiers of space and medicine, we rely on elite imagery to represent the scale of our impact.

We avoid the staged feel of traditional corporate assets, opting for editorial-grade visuals that feel like a window into the industries we serve.

Two F-35 fighter jets in formation over desert terrain
Surgeon focused during a precision operation
Aerial view of communications infrastructure in forest
Researcher examining a sample through a microscope
Service member operating fuel-transfer equipment at a snowy waterfront

Guiding Photography Principles

Photography should feel professional, editorial, and innovative: human and product forward, and action-oriented enough to engage the viewer.

Two people ascending a dramatic modern staircase

Composition

Dynamic and refreshing

Break from static, centered compositions. Favor diagonal tension, depth of field, and subjects caught mid-action. Every frame should feel earned.

Two people working on laptops in soft natural light

Lighting & color

Natural and inviting

Prioritize natural or practical light. Avoid heavy post-processing or stylized color grading. Tones should feel grounded, not cinematic for its own sake.

Person interacting with a robotic arm and tablet

Subjects

Subject matter and interactions

Keep humans and products in frame together. Show real interactions, not posed hand-on-chin portraits. The system and the person using it, both visible.

Engineer inspecting robotic equipment up close

Casting

Professional and focused

Feature people who look like they belong in high-stakes environments. Experts at work, not models pretending to be experts.

Evidence over atmosphere

Do

Show the context where decisions happen.

Field environments, labs, command centers, operating rooms: places where outcomes are real and systems are running.

Avoid

Abstract AI atmosphere.

No neural network visualizations, glowing data streams, floating holograms, or generic technology stock.

Do

Balance human judgment with technical infrastructure.

A technician reviewing a screen, a pilot checking a system, a researcher studying results. Human accountability stays visible.

Avoid

Staged corporate photography.

No hands shaking in front of glass buildings, no diverse-team-laughing-at-laptop shots. Every asset must feel authoritative and unscripted.

Download the assets

Production-ready marks, tokens, and templates referenced in this chapter.